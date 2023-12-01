Man goes viral wearing shorts in South Pole as viewers are baffled

One man baffled the internet after posting a viral video where he goes outside into the -76 Degree Fahrenheit South Pole wearing only boardshorts and a vest.

Winter has arrived for most countries, and people have started to feel the effects of the cold weather, wrapping up in as many layers as possible whenever they need to go outside.

Temperatures vary across many countries in winter, with some being more obviously colder than others, and people envy those who don’t have to suffer as cold winter months.

But no one envied one man as he stepped outside into well below-freezing temperatures at the South Pole to demonstrate how cold it was there.

Viral moment man steps out in arctic snow wearing boardshorts

In the viral video that currently has over 5 million likes, the TikToker joked as if he was on a sunny holiday vacation: “Now that the sun has officially risen here at the South Pole, I’m going to head onto the deck before all the good spots are taken.”

He continued the skit, pretending to prepare himself for sunbathing, by squeezing out suncream that froze immediately onto his hand and whipping out a beach towel that also became frozen solid as a rock.

People in the comments were perplexed as they watched this viral video, wondering how the man managed to keep a straight face as he faced the cold weather.

“How does that not shock your system,” one said. “I could not commit to this bit. Even if you are only outside for those short few seconds. It looks like pure pain,” another added.

But, once viewers were past their initial shock, they wondered why the man had even brought shorts to the South Pole: “My question is why he brought shorts to the South Pole in the first place?”

Whatever their reaction, people were glad they were at home, warmed by a fire watching a Christmas-themed movie like Die Hard – which some falsely believed was getting re-make featuring John Krasinski – and not in the TikToker’s position.