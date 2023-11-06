Man goes viral for getting fired right after saying his GF was pregnant

A man was terminated from his job after telling management that his girlfriend was pregnant.

Workplace discrimination is against the law and that includes the firing of women who are pregnant or seeking maternity leave.

Men may also be eligible for paternity leave within various states, as both parties are usually granted at least 12 weeks off.

However, when TikToker Tommy told his employer that his girlfriend was pregnant, they followed up by terminating his employment.

TikTok disagrees with how Tommy was fired from his job

Tommy took to TikTok to expose his employer for firing him from his job right after he disclosed that his girlfriend was pregnant.

The viral video shows the Zoom call between him and management. During their conversation, the woman who fired Tommy assured him that losing his job had nothing to do with the pregnancy, saying, “The team has undergone a restructuring.”

She continued, “Your role has been eliminated and that is affected today.” Tommy’s employer then said it was a “difficult” decision to make and that she and their colleagues made sure to handle the termination with “care.”

After she signed off on the call, Tommy was dismissed to another form of management who he asked, “I got fired?” She proceeded to say yes and that it wasn’t based on his performance.

His employer also apologized for the “timing” of letting him go. Tommy then agreed that it wasn’t “great” timing because he had just told them that he and his girlfriend were expecting.

Before ending their call, the employer concluded by wishing Tommy “the best of luck.”

However, viewers weren’t fond of how Tommy was fired, saying, “They fired him simply because he was going to request parental leave, hope they get the same treatment.”

As well as, “They sound like they have no idea what they are talking about… and they look so unprofessional. Who are these people?”

One viewer even took note of how Tommy’s employer phrased his termination, saying, “Omg, she never should have mentioned ‘unrelated to what you told me last week.’”

Viewers were also quick to offer advice, saying that he should file for unemployment. Tommy, however, did not comment further on losing his job or what he plans to do now.