Man goes viral after dressing up as his mom to use her ID for drinks

A man went viral on Tiktok after dressing in his mom’s clothes to see if her ID worked for him to buy drinks, and the similarities are uncanny.

TikTok user Monique Meza has gone viral after posting several videos of her son dressing up like her to use her ID.

In one of Monique’s videos, which has since clocked up more than 28.6 million views, her son Jiovanni Herrera, aged 21, donned one of Monique’s outfits and looked uncannily like his parent. He is seen wearing a brown wig and make-up along with blue jeans and a maroon sweater.

In the 10-second video, he is seen strutting across the hall with a big grin on his face while carrying his mother’s designer handbag.

Monique is heard laughing loudly behind the camera asking if he is “ready to do this?” The video’s captions read: “My son seeing if he can pass as me and use my ID” followed by “The answer is, he can.”

“He came into the house with a 6 pack of beer, and I almost fell out of my chair laughing,” Monique wrote in the replies

In a follow-up TikTok, Monique dropped one photo of herself next to her son in makeup as well as another of the two of them in their usual state to show just how much they look alike However, would this prank work with both of them present? Obviously, they had to find out.

Mom and son “shooks” waiter with doppelgänger prank

After the clip went viral, the fun-loving pair decided to test their likeness in public, with a video titled: “Mother and son swap prank” which included Monique, Jiovanni, and Monique’s boyfriend.

Monique and her partner rocked up to a restaurant and Monique soon ordered herself a sangria before telling the waiter she was having to go out to the car ‘real quick’.

Except, the person who returned to her seat was not Monique at all but her doppelgänger son wearing her exact outfit and another wig to mimic her distinctive dark locks.

Clearly committing to the bit in almost every aspect, the son forgot one major thing when it came to impersonating his mom.

As the slightly perplexed waiter popped down the glass of sangria, the son asked in a low-pitched voice: “Thank you, and can we also start with the nachos?”

The server then bursts into a fit of awkward laughter before

Monique then finally returned and they all cracked up in laughter. They soon go on to reveal the prank to the waiter, who told them: “You guys got me. That was a good one.”

He went on: “You guys look alike. I’m shook. The same face, oh my god…”