Man gets hand stuck in cup holder on 10-hour flight after seeing if it could fit

A man has gone viral on TikTok after his friend Darshen Kuna filmed him when he got his hand stuck in a cup holder on an airplane.

A man spent several minutes with his hand stuck in a cup holder during his flight to Vietnam from Singapore after trying to see if it would fit through the hole.

Influencer Darshen Kuna, who has over 200,000 followers on both TikTok and Instagram, couldn’t help but start filming when his friend Abraham De Laure got his hand stuck in the cup holder in the middle of their flight to Vietnam.

Article continues after ad

The video, which has gained over 490,000 views on TikTok, starts with De Laure’s hand already in the cup holder. He asks Kuna to “put butter” on it to try and squeeze it out.

Article continues after ad

“Don’t call the flight attendant,” he says, evidently a little embarrassed.

Click here if TikTok doesn’t load

However, the video then cuts to Kuna telling a flight attendant what happened; after briefly trying to assist De Laure, the woman tells the pair that the crew has no more butter.

Article continues after ad

Did the man manage to get unstuck from the drink holder?

But viewers couldn’t wait to find out what happened next, so Kuna soon published a second video, which quickly reached 500,000 views.

In the second video, Kuna tells De Laure: “You’re so screwed, oh my god. We need to call the flight attendant.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

However, De Laure was once again very much against the idea of calling the flight attendant over and stopped Kuna from pressing the call button.

Article continues after ad

Click here if TikTok doesn’t load

Article continues after ad

But after almost a minute more of fighting to get his hand unstuck from the cupholder, De Laure finally made progress and managed to get himself unstuck with a lot of determination.

A caption then shows up on the video saying: “Abraham vs. Cup holder, 0-1.

“His paws were bruised.”

De Laure then closes the cup holder back up and says: “No, not again.”

This is not the only weird thing to have happened on a plane recently. A couple was recently refunded $1400 after the dog that was sat next to them continued to fart throughout the entire flight.

Article continues after ad