Man finds firearm in metal box after diving in water for friend’s lost ring

A swimming trip took a disturbing turn after a woman lost her ring, resulting in her friends making a disturbing discovery hidden in the water.

In a TikTok going viral on the platform, ‘coltyyandcombo’ and his friends were diving into the water when Zoey lost her ring, leading to the trio deciding to turn the search into content.

A bit later, although the two were unable to locate the ring, they found something a bit more interesting: a box stuck in the mud and rocks. And no, it wasn’t the board game Jumanji.

Eventually, Colty was able to get the safe unstuck and brought it up to the surface to open with tools. Inside was something so shocking, the trio couldn’t even show it on TikTok.

TikTokers find gun and old coins in metal safe in bottom of water

Once the safe was opened, you can see a gun just barely visible inside, but it was quickly removed due to TikTok’s guidelines.

“Due to the rules on this platform, I can’t show closeups of the main thing we found, but we did find some pretty cool coins as well,” Colty said. “If you’re wondering what the main thing was, it’s a rusted item that used to go ‘pew.’”

Unfortunately, the group was unable to find Zoey’s ring, although they still plan to keep looking. In the meantime, many commenters believe the gun could have been used in a crime.

“You definitely just uncovered a murder weapon,” one user remarked.

“Call the cops. Why would someone put a gun in a box and throw it in a lake unless they don’t want anyone to find it?” asked another.

So far, it’s not clear if the group has handed the weapon over to the authorities, but with the viral videos getting over 7 million views, maybe someone with information about the firearm can provide some answers.