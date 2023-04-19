Man fights off four carjackers at once after he catches them stealing his car

A Connecticut man has become a hero to car owners everywhere after he fought off four thugs at once trying to steal his Infiniti.

Imagine what you would do if you happened to look out your window and see someone in the middle of breaking into your car. Would you call the police and wait or confront them head-on?

That’s exactly the dilemma a man was facing after he spotted a man trying to steal his car and sprung into action like a modern-day crime-fighting superhero.

Home security footage of the incident shows the man rushing to make matters into his own hands by confronting the would-be thief before he could escape, but things soon turned wild when others enter the fray.

Man battles four men to protect his car in viral brawl

After grabbing the thief and giving him a piece of his mind in the process, the car owner demanded the thug leave, but instead of retreating, he snapped and attacked with two others joining in.

Despite being kicked, hit and even smacked with a shoe of all things, the man refused to quit and wouldn’t let them get away with his car.

Even as yet another carjacker entered the fray making it an unfair 4 vs 1 fight, the gang couldn’t keep the Infiniti owner down and were forced to back out before the police could arrive.

Cops are currently looking for the thugs and released the footage in hopes that it would help identify anyone involved. However, they’re also warning the public not to fight thieves.

“Thank God that he wasn’t seriously hurt,” Rocky Hill Police Sgt. Jeffrey Foss-Rugan said. “We’re seeing a lot of these incidents throughout the state and the country that people are intervening, and the suspect may have a weapon.”

He went on to add that the force has tools they could use to locate the suspects, but admitted it’s “very difficult when you see people break into your cars.”

As for the car owner, he only sustained minor injuries. It’s unclear what damage he may have done to the group of carjackers, but here’s hoping they get what’s coming to them.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen one man fight off multiple attackers. Notably, a gas station brawler dubbed the “real-life Undertaker” went viral after he annihilated eight people in a single melee.