Man dies after hitting bridge while doing TikTok dance on top of 18-wheeler

A Texas man has died after he crashed into a bridge while doing a TikTok dance on top of an 18-wheeler.

In a possible pursuit to go viral, a 25-year-old man’s life was cut short leaving the TikTok community both shocked and bewildered.

According to reports, on November 10 an unnamed man climbed up to the cargo portion of a truck without the driver knowing and proceeded to dance on top of it.

The man then hit a bridge on the highway and sustained serious injuries. Houston Fire Department paramedics transported him to the Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Houston Police Department spokesperson Jodi Silva said the man was possibly recording himself at the time of the incident but doesn’t know for sure.

Footage of the man dancing was uploaded by Grizzy’s Hood News where it went viral.

Meanwhile, TikTokers are speaking out, urging others not to try stunts like this in order to become big on social media.

“We don’t realize the power and influence that an app like this does,” TikToker ‘jea_777’ explained. “Just do we can get a little likes, a little couple hearts or shares. Is your life worth it?”

The TikToker went on to say that a lot of people will do things like this for a dopamine hit and offered his prayers for the man and his family.

So far, there’s no word on who the man was or what his account was, but the investigation is ongoing.