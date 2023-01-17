Man criticized after blasting CVS employee for closing 1 minute early

TikToker Ragnar Helsson is facing backlash after blasting drugstore chain CVS for closing a minute early.

In a now-deleted viral clip, Ragnar Helsson (ragnar_helsson) filmed a CVS worker at the door, telling them that they’re closing “too early” and depriving customers of medications.

He then recorded his watch, indicating that the pharmacy was closing at 8:59pm, instead of 9:00pm.

“So I went to my local CVS on Maryland Parkway, and as you can see it was before their closing time of 9pm,” read the caption of the video, which amassed over 900,000 views.

“There were other people already there outside trying to get in as I was driving up, so they obviously had closed at LEAST 5 minutes early if not more.

Article continues after ad

“And this was their reaction. They did not give ONE damn. And then dude tried to BS me with ‘security reasons’. Yeah right. Great customer service CVS.”

TIKTOK: ragnar_helsson

Customer criticized after blasting CVS

In the comments, the vast majority of TikTok users sided with the CVS employees, and slammed the customer for complaining about the store closing one minute early.

“Do people not realize how inconsiderate it is to come shopping a minute before a place closes?” one user questioned.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“You’re joking right? Those workers are tired and to close a minute early is normal,” another added.

“Who the hell shows up 1 minute before closing?” a third commented.

Article continues after ad

“I called CVS and let them know we’re on their side. Apparently I wasn’t the first one to do that,” someone else said.

Others pointed out that the TikToker did not get the reaction he was expecting.

“The comments are not going how he thought they would,” one user wrote. “He definitely thought these comments would look different,” another agreed.

“This video sure didn’t go the way he thought it would,” a third said.