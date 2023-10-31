Man chokes to death while trying to eat live octopus

In a story that’s trending on TikTok, an 82-year-old man has apparently died after eating a live octopus. Commenters, however, are unsympathetic.

This took place in Korea, where the man in question choked to death after ingesting the live octopus dish. Apparently, it’s considered to be a delicacy in the region and is eaten with a variety of sauces.

The dish is prepared by chopping off the octopus’s tentacles while the animal is still alive. Because the nerve endings are still active, the tentacles continue to wriggle around on the plate.

This does prove hazardous though, as demonstrated by the man’s death, which occurred when one of the tentacles became lodged in his throat. This is not the first time this has happened, as the Seoul Fire and Disaster Headquarters said three others have died in this manner over the previous decade.

What does TikTok have to say?

A TikTok video that covered the story was uploaded on the platform, and jokingly used the newscaster format from Spongebob Squarepants.

The sound clip behind the cartoon fish reports that despite attempts to resuscitate the 82-year-old, he regrettably died.

Commenters were less than sympathetic, pleading: “Look, I’m not going to say this old man deserved it, but can we please stop eating live animals?”

Another states: “This is the weirdest and grossest thing, eating a creature that’s still alive.” Others agreed, saying: “Isn’t this a dumb way to die?”

One of the most notable cases of people eating live Octopuses is from 2013, when a man faced a lifetime of imprisonment after murdering his girlfriend, counterclaiming that she choked to death on a live octopus.

