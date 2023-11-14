Man catches rare male & female lobster and viewers are in awe

A fisherman on TikTok has left viewers in awe after revealing he caught a lobster that’s both male and female, with different colors detailing where the gender changes.

Thanks to TikTok having over a billion monthly users, viewers are greeted with a wide variety of content on their FYP.

Jacob Knowles is a lobster fisherman that’s gained a mighty following of over two million on the app, and his latest video has left even more viewers intrigued.

In the clip, he showcases a recently caught lobster that is both male and female — complete with the proper reproductive organs.

Fisherman shows off dual-gendered lobster

Fans of the fisherman are used to him showing off some of his latest catches, but this latest clip has caught the eyes of many more.

In just four hours, Knowles’ clip has been viewed over a million times with over 11k comments from intrigued viewers.

“This is the coolest lobster I’ve ever seen. Not only is it split 50/50 down its back blue and normal, but if you look underneath its actually half male/half female,” he said while showing off the super rare crustacean.

Shocked viewers were quick to share their thoughts in the comments, with many asking him to keep the lobster as a pet.

“You better keep that lobster! I need to know if it can reproduce,” one user replied.

Another commented: “It’s a keeper. Better it will be protected than someone else keeping it and killing it.”

Others mentioned that Jacob should sell it to a local aquarium: “Keep it, I bet a aquarium would buy it for display or research.”

The fisherman didn't reveal what his plans are for the unique lobster.

Otherwise, you can keep it locked to Dexerto for more news and other viral stories.