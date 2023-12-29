Man banned from childhood barbershop after working for rival barber

A man was asked to stop showing up to his childhood barbershop after he began working for another barber in the area.

Santiago was shocked when his barbershop appointment was canceled without notice.

When he received the cancellation alert on his phone, he quickly messaged his barber to see what was going on.

That’s when he learned that he was unable to use the barbershop he had visited since childhood because they heard he worked for another barber.

Viewers just as shocked that man was banned from childhood barbershop

Santiago took to X/Twitter to share his disappointment in who he thought would be his life-long barber.

Explaining the situation, Santiago shared the text messages between him and his barber, captioning the tweet, “Ain’t no way the barbershop I’ve been going to as a kid did me this dirty.”

He continued, “As a freelance videographer, I was contracted to do some promo work for another barbershop a couple weeks ago and now I want to get a New Year’s cut and this is what my barber does.”

When Santiago asked his barber why his appointment was canceled, they responded by saying, “We all saw that video of you with the other barbershop and we’d prefer you to stick with them.”

The barber also tried to explain that he “understands” and “respects” the work Santiago was doing and hoped that the two wouldn’t have bad blood after making their decision to call it quits with him.

Those who have read Santiago’s viral story commented, saying they were “upset” for him.

Many were also just as shocked at the barber’s response, as one viewer wrote, “So essentially you’re not allowed to make a living now because one person liked the work you do and also wants it for their business? D**n, bro.”

Santiago did, however, say he felt he dodged a bullet, as he couldn’t have imagined what was said behind his back in the barbershop he had once been invited into.