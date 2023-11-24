Man arrested for indecent exposure at Kum & Go says he was just “scratching his genitals”

An Iowa man accused of exposing himself and then taking off from a Kum & Go gas station denies that he was doing anything more than just “scratching his genitals.”

Gas stations have been home to some of the wildest viral incidents from GTA-style shootouts to epic eight-on-one fights, but there are some things people just don’t want to see.

According to The Smoking Gun, cops received a 911 call from customers at a Kum & Go about a man who had allegedly made sexual comments to them and then began touching himself inappropriately.

When police arrived, the man had already come and gone, but they canvassed the area with “multiple subjects” from the area identifying 54-year-old Kenneth Lee Kelly as the man they were looking for.

Cops find man who allegedly exposed himself at Kum & Go

The police eventually showed up at Kelly’s home and discovered that his clothing matched the man who was spotted on surveillance video.

A search warrant turned up the clothes and Kelly himself showed cops a hat that was an “identical match” to the one worn by the suspect at the gas station.

Kum&Go The police arrested the man following the situation at Kum & Go.

Not only that, but victims were able to pick Kelly out from a photo lineup. Following this, on November 16, Keller was arrested and booked in jail for indecent exposure.

Kelly’s prior convictions include felony theft, driving without a license along with possession of narcotics.

Despite the evidence, Kelly says he’s innocent and this is just a giant misunderstanding. When questioned by the cops, he reportedly said he was “scratching his genitals” and not exposing himself.

This isn’t the first time Kum & Go has made headlines. Last summer, OnlyFans model and Twitch streamer Amouranth bought one of the gas stations for a whopping $8M.