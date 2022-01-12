Man arrested for allegedly killing TikToker boyfriend over fight about Overwatch

A 28-year-old TikTok star was allegedly choked to death by his boyfriend of 10 years after the two had a big argument about the video game Overwatch.

According to reports, TikToker Rory Teasley was strangled by his boyfriend, Docquen Jovo Watkins, on January 6.

Officers were called to an apartment in Pontiac, a suburb of Detroit, after Watkins called 9-11 to report he and Teasley had gotten into a fight.

ClickOnDetoit says that officers found Teasley unconscious and took him to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say that the two were playing Overwatch and got into a fight over the game, though it’s unclear what the dispute was about. Things escalated from there with Watkins allegedly choking his partner to death.

Watkins has since been charged with homicide and a court hearing for a probable cause interference is scheduled for January 18.

“We see far too often across the country these days when people resort to violence over trivial and insignificant disagreements,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a statement to ClickOnDetroit. “There is never a reason where violence is acceptable over a disagreement. Those who do so will be held accountable.”

Prior to his death, Teasley had made a name for himself on TikTok posting dance and comedic videos for his 200,000 followers and had millions of views on his channel.

This is the second Blizzard video game-related murder incident in as many months. Back in December, a Washington man reportedly shot his friend after an argument over Diablo 2 loot.