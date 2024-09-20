Man accused of using porta potty poop to win car at Oklahoma State Fair

A man has been accused of using poop from a porta potty to win a car during a contest at the Oklahoma State Fair.

During the Oklahoma State Fair in September, a local business hosted the “Stinkin Sentra” contest where competitors could try to win a Nissan Sentra by remaining inside the vehicle.

Over the course of several days, contestants would receive three meals a day and various snacks between them. Everything that goes into the car, including food, must stay inside the car until the end of the competition.

This means that if a competitor only ate half of a corndog given to them for dinner, the other half would stay in the car. After things began piling up, the car would begin to smell.

Competitors were occasionally given 15-minute bathroom breaks where they could get out of the Nissan. It was during one of these breaks that the winner allegedly got a cup of poop from a porta-potty and brought it back into the car.

He was quickly accused of doing it by Chris Deschner, who placed second. He posted a video on his Facebook page claiming that the company running the competition found the cup of feces in the car – but decided not to disqualify the man.

“You’re not allowed to sh*t yourself in the car, what’s the difference of scooping it out of the porta potty?” he said. “You’re also not allowed to bring things in and out of the car.”

“Am I mad? Absolutely. But at the same time, I know I won. Do I have the car? No, but I know I beat the guy. You have to be at pretty low levels to put your own hand into a porta potty and scoop out poop,” he added.

