Man accused of financially abusing girlfriend over his soup addiction: Viral story explained

A story has gone viral in which a man has been accused of “financially abusing” his girlfriend due to a soup addiction, but what actually is the full story?

As far as bizarre internet stories go, this one is definitely up there with one of the more rare you’re going to hear.

On January 5, Twitter/X user Moniza Hossain posted:

‘The more I find out about the guy who’s financially abusing his girlfriend to fund his soup habit, the more angry I get. Apparently when he lived with his parents he only ate the soup a few times a month, but once he moved in with her he started eating it a lot more (on her dime).”

This spawned a number of questions as the tweet quickly went viral, but most commonly of all, people were simply questioning how one could “financially abuse” a partner due to their soup addiction.

It all leads back to a Reddit post on the popular ‘AmITheA**hole’ subreddit, where people post their personal dilemmas to find out if they’re in the wrong.

In this particular one, someone explains that their autistic boyfriend hates tomatoes, but really loves a stew (not soup) from an expensive local place.

She explained: “$400 in stew orders later I had an idea to ask the chef when we were picking up the order if there was any tomato products in the stew, and lo and behold there is tomato in the recipe, f**king tomato paste. In my mind this was great because I thought he would get over it if he knew his original perfect stew had tomato paste like ‘oh I guess tomato paste isn’t so bad then’ but it was the exact opposite.

“He walked out of the restaurant without saying anything and then refused to eat the stew that night and hasn’t ordered it again, and he’s been ignoring me while sulking around the house, using his whiny voice a lot, and slamming things. His sister also texted me to tell me I’m a selfish a**hole for needing to ‘get back at him’ by taking his favorite food away.”

Most of the comments are roundly in support of the original poster, saying that the $47 per stew cost is absurd.

Many even questioned whether they really want to be putting up with this kind of behavior for the rest of their lives, calling the whole relationship into question.

As with many posts on this subreddit, some have questioned the veracity of the story as there is no proof, but needless to say it has got people riled up one way or the other.