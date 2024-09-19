Man accidentally stabs himself to death in bizarre burger mishap

A man in the UK died without refuge after accidentally stabbing himself in a bizarre kitchen incident. He was just trying to make some burgers, but things went horrifically wrong.

After going MIA for more than a week in July 2023, a welfare check was issued for Barry Griffiths, 57, who lived in Powys, Wales.

When authorities arrived at his home, it was discovered that Griffiths had been dead for an unknown amount of time.

However, his death has since been ruled accidental, as officials determined that he had stabbed himself in the stomach while attempting to separate two frozen hamburgers.

Article continues after ad

TikTok: meat_inc_clips Griffiths had suffered a stroke prior to his death, making his mobility constricted.

Initially, Detective Sergeant Stephen Vaughan couldn’t find a wound on Griffiths as he lay dead in his bed. It was also presumed that his blood stains were chocolate. The detective then claimed the “very private man” died in an “unexplained” way.

In the time since his death, detectives have pieced things together.

Article continues after ad

“My thought process favored the wound had been caused by an accident solely involving Mr. Griffiths,” said Detective Chief Inspector Jonathan Rees. “The bottom drawer of the freezer had been left open and pulled forward in a position to access food items.”

Article continues after ad

“On the work surface in the kitchen adjacent to the fridge freezer were two uncooked burgers, a knife, and a tea towel,” he added.

“The wound to the abdomen would have been approximately the height of the work surface. My hypothesis at that stage was that Mr. Griffiths was attempting to separate frozen burgers using a knife,” Rees concluded.

Despite his death being ruled accidental, it wasn’t until authorities did a full investigation into Griffiths’ finances and relationships that they were finally able to rule out third-party involvement.

Article continues after ad

Officials were also unable to find evidence of theft, violence, or self-harm plans, making their hypothesis about Griffiths’ cause of death even more plausible.

Article continues after ad

Additionally, he had suffered a stroke in the past and had limited use of motor skills, making the slip-up more likely.

While accidental deaths are few and far between, a 14-year-old girl also died from accidentally falling down a waterfall while taking a selfie in July of this year.

Though the young woman died during day hours, her body was stuck between two boulders and left there overnight until authorities were able to retrieve her remains.