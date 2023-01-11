Malu Trevejo faces $4 million lawsuit from former staffers over abuse claims

TikTok star and singer Malu Trevejo is being sued by four former members of her team over claims of abuse, defamation, and sexual misconduct.

20-year-old Malu Trevejo is one part social media star and one part music artist, rising to fame on TikTok and YouTube over the years thanks to her discography of popular songs like ‘Tu Lo Tienes.’

Boasting over 25 million followers on TikTok, Trevejo has cemented herself as one of the platform’s elite creators… but she’s currently facing some legal difficulties that are dividing her fanbase.

According to a lawsuit obtained by Billboard, Trevejo is currently being sued by four of her former staffers who are seeking $4 million in damages for alleged defamation, battery, and sexual misconduct.

Malu Trevejo sued by former workers for battery, defamation & sexual misconduct

The plaintiffs, Ralph Colon, Edwardo Vidal, Victoria Barreto, and Witchneverson Lacroix, claim they “endured mental, emotional, sexual and physical punishment” under Trevejo’s employment.

That’s not all; they also state that the singer called them racial slurs, and say that Trevejo made unwanted sexual advances toward Barreto, who worked as her personal assistant.

According to the suit, Trevejo requested that Barreto “sleep with her in her bed, cuddle with her and watch television,” as well as allegedly being “controlling and claiming possession of” her.

YouTube: Malu Trevejo Malu Trevejo is a 20-year-old Cuban singer and influencer.

When Barreto rejected Trevejo’s advances, she claimed she “experienced increased aggression” and “dismissive responses” from the singer, who she alleged would call her “stupid” or “dumb.”

Trevejo’s former bodyguard, Ralph Colon, also claims that he was abused by the influencer, saying that she “frequently ignored” his security advice and would “force” him to place himself in danger.

Trevejo’s attorney has responded to the lawsuit, saying in a statement to Billboard: “Ms. Trevejo is aware of the false allegations in the lawsuit and looks forward to defending herself against these baseless claims.”

According to a source close to the influencer, cited by TMZ, Trevejo is “devastated” by the accusations and “would never hurt anyone in this way.”

This news follows an emotional live stream from Trevejo in early December where the singer claimed her home had been broken into and that she “knew who did this.”