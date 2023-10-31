Maleesa Mooney’s cause of death confirmed after model was murdered and stuffed in fridge

The cause of death of model Maleesa Mooney, who was pregnant when she was found dead, bound and gagged, has been confirmed as homicidal violence.

Mooney was found when her family asked officers to conduct a welfare check, as they had not heard from her, and grew concerned.

The LAPD officers retrieved a key from the building manager, which they used to enter Mooney’s apartment. They first noticed that something was amiss when they found blood gathering on the floor, just outside the refrigerator.

When they inspected, they found Mooney, who was pregnant at the time, bound by her own clothing items, and electrical cords. She was 31 years old.

Blunt force injuries were thought to be the cause, but a toxicology report has revealed more details.

How did Maleesa Mooney die?

After coroners examined Mooney’s body, they found that the model had contusions, lacerations, and abrasions on the upper portion of her body.

While the blunt force injuries suggest that “she was likely involved in a violent physical altercation prior to her death,” they were not severe enough to be the sole cause.

The cause of Mooney’s death has been labeled as “homicidal violence,” while the report also suggested that she might have been asphyxiated. Despite this, coroners were unable to find any strangulation marks around her neck.

In terms of who committed the crime, there are currently no suspects in custody. An unknown man, however, was seen entering the building on September 7, using Mooney’s key to let himself in.