 Magnus Carlsen forfeits after terrible blunder in $1.5m Chess tournament - Dexerto
Magnus Carlsen forfeits after terrible blunder in $1.5m Chess tournament

Published: 23/Nov/2020 11:39

by Georgina Smith
Magnus Carlsen next to an online chess board
Instagram: magnus_carlsen / Twitch: GMHikaru

Norwegian chess champion Magnus Carlsen forfeited his game against Ian Nepomniachtchi after he accidentally mis-clicked, explaining that in that scenario forfeiting the game was the fairest thing to do for his opponent.

At the age of 22 in 2013, Magnus Carlsen became the world’s second youngest world championship winner. He has since gone on to win various titles, and has certainly become a formidable opponent in the chess world.

Along with his insane abilities, he has also provided some bizarre tournament moments for viewers on Twitch, in clips that have gone hugely viral.

Magnus Carlsen sits by a chess board
Instagram: magnus_carlsen
Magnus has been referred to as a chess prodigy.

Back in September, Magnus was late to a match with opponent Hikaru Nakamura, and when he finally showed up on screen he was hurriedly putting on his shirt, much to the frustration of his opponent and the hilarity of the internet, who loved the awkward entrance.

This time round however, Magnus’s error wasn’t so funny, but more frustrating for him and his supporters, after the pitfalls of technology began to rear their ugly head.

The commentators looked on in shock as Magnus dropped his Queen in the wrong place, mouths agape as they said “wait, did Magnus just mouse slip?”

As they spent a few seconds speculating on how his opponent would respond, Magnus quickly cleared up the uncertainty by almost immediately forfeiting the game.

When explaining his decision later on, Magnus explained “after I dropped the queen, maybe because he was in shock of what happened. I decided that one thing I don’t want to happen is him to think “should I offer a draw since it slipped and it went in position,” and so on. So I just resigned so he wouldn’t have to make any of those decisions.”

The blunder certainly left fans and announcers alike bewildered, but none more so than Magnus as the avoidable mistake might not have happened if it weren’t for technology.

Though, his decision to forfeit the game meant he saved him and his opponent from some tricky decisions.

Sodapoppin slams Pokemon card Twitch openings for “kid-friendly gambling”

Published: 23/Nov/2020 6:44

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Sodapoppin Twitch Pokemon Card Openings
The Pokemon Company / Sodapoppin

Sodapoppin was criticized in the past for doing what others described as “promoting gambling on stream,” and now he’s slammed streamers opening Pokemon card packs on Twitch, claiming it isn’t any different.

Chance ‘Sodapoppin’ Morris might be a powerhouse in the streaming world with one of the largest followings on Twitch. However, he doesn’t let that hold him back from weighing in on issues. 

If anything, it gives him more power to call out ironies and inconsistencies when he sees them. In his latest stream, he set his sights on a recent trend where Twitch streamers have been opening Pokemon cards live on stream.

Sodapoppin Twitch Pokemon Card Openings
Sodapoppin
Sodapoppin is one of the most popular Twitch streamers in the world.

In the past, Sodapoppin was criticized for playing blackjack on stream. “I got a lot of shit when I played blackjack on stream [because] I was promoting gambling to children,” he said.

Now, he feels like streamers who open Pokemon card packs on Twitch are doing the same thing differently. The only difference is that nobody is kicking up a fuss because “Pokemon is big, and everyone loves it.”

“It’s gambling but with a kid-friendly label slapped on,” he said. “Gambling rated PG for everyone,” he added, in a sarcastic tone. “That’s kind of how it feels.”

It’s a divisive issue that has become a talking point in recent weeks. However, more and more people are echoing his sentiment, and not even in terms of how it impacts kids. It affects teenagers and adults too.

“The influence of the Pokemon craze is really hitting home for me,” said one person in a Reddit thread. “I got a buddy who has spent about [two] grand on cards so far and has made 20% of that in return.

“Unlike streamers, he really can’t afford to spend that much money on something that’s so hard to sell,” he added.

Sodapoppin Twitch Pokemon Card Openings
Trainwrecks
Twitch streamers have been going nuts over opening Pokemon card packs.

On the other hand, some people say nothing is inherently wrong with the new craze, and streamers can do what they want. 

Either way, it’s bound to be a hot topic in the upcoming weeks and months. It will be interesting to see how Twitch streamers will respond, or whether they will comment on the issue at all.