Mads Lewis hits back at accusations of "bullying" from Tori May & Mishka Silva - Dexerto

TikTok star Mads Lewis has responded to accusations of bullying and rude behavior from two of her fellow influencers in a string of bristling social media comments.

Those following the TikTok scene should be well aware of popular influencer Mads Lewis, who made headlines due to her infamous split from ex-boyfriend Jaden Hossler in late 2020 and again in April 2021.

While most of the internet was quick to rush to her defense — notably labeling Nessa Barrett a “homewrecker” for purportedly getting involved with Hossler while he was still talking to Lewis — it seems that public sentiment has largely turned against the wronged TikToker.

The drama began after TikToker and former Just a House member Tori May uploaded a video taken a month ago, claiming that she’d been “treated like garbage and bullied by this girl (who everyone loves)” and had even left the House because of her.

It didn’t take long for fans to start demanding the person’s identity, who Tori later revealed to be Mads Lewis.

The internet was soon alight with debate regarding Tori’s callout, and another influencer entered the fray with even more accusations against Mads. TikToker Mishka Silva commented on the controversy, alleging that she’d “had a shoot together once” with Mads, who “honestly couldn’t have been more rude and entitled.”

“She knows how she treated me,” Silva wrote in another post. “She knows what she would do and say. There needs to be a change. It’s frustrating to see influencers post about love, kindness, and beauty, yet treat others like garbage because they’re a ‘nobody.'”

It wasn’t long before Lewis commented on the drama, posting two long statements regarding the controversy surrounding her purported actions. In her first statement, Lewis claimed that Tori May hadn’t “chosen to leave” their content house due to Lewis, but was instead asked to leave by the group’s owner after several incidents of negative behavior from Tori that disrupted the organization.

Her second post addressed claims from Silva, with Mads stating that Silva had been “closed off and very quiet” during their photoshoot and that Mads had “kept my distance and didn’t speak to you as much because you seemed like you didn’t want to get to know me.”

While Silva ended the conversation with a “Didn’t feel welcome at all but ok, no bad blood babe,” it seems that other influencers are starting to take issue with Silva’s story as the drama continues to unfold against a TikToker who was just recently the internet’s darling.