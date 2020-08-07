Macaiyla calls out “toxic” Twitch fans obsessing over streamers

Twitch streamer Macaiyla has called out “toxic” fans who fixate on and obsess over their favorite streamers.

Macaiyla has been in the livestreaming game for a long time, and even helps manage others, so it’s fair to say she’s probably seen the best and worst of the streaming world.

Advertisement

On August 4, she posted a series of tweets, warning fans that streamers “are not your friends” and to stop “presuming things about them.”

“I see it for Tyler, I see it for LS, I see it for all my friends,” she said, referring to League of Legends streamers Tyler1 and LS. “You don’t know them personally so f**k off.”

Advertisement

After not tweeting for a couple of days, Macaiyla returned in the early hours of August 7 with a longer statement clarifying what she meant, explaining that she “didn’t want to hurt anyone’s feelings.”

Read More: Pokimane reveals insane costs of being a top Twitch streamer

“The point of this tweet was to point out that obsessing and presuming things about streamers (in a toxic manner) is not okay,” she explained. “This was towards the people who comment on things that they do not know about a creator, since they don’t have any relationship.”

At the end of the statement, she said: “You sit and type as if you know me or the situation (which you don’t) hence why this tweet was even made to begin with. That’s all… I just hate reading hate comments or tweets on people presuming sh*t for likes and comments and karma.”

Advertisement

Calling the actions of these fans “stupid as f**k,” Macaiyla has clearly had an issue with this for some time and is finally calling out the toxicity.

Obviously, the boundaries between streamers and their fans can sometimes be blurred, especially since they give so much of themselves while broadcasting — but it’s worth remembering there’s a limit, and that viewing someone’s stream doesn’t necessarily make you a friend.