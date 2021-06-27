LuluLuvely confirms return to Twitch streaming as fans worried about her

Twitch streamer LuluLuvely has reassured fans that she will make her return to content creation on Sunday, June 27, after a prolonged break. Fans were concerned for her after speaking about being overwhelmed by hate, and suddenly ending her last stream.

LuluLuvely is best known in the Apex Legends community, and is fast approaching 1 million followers on Twitch.

However, in early June, she suddenly ended her stream in concerning circumstances, mentioning that constant hate from even the minority of viewers had made her want to kill herself.

Fans were seriously worried about the streamer, and posted messages of support on social media, reminding her how valued she was as part of the community.

LuluLuvely posted a couple of messages on Twitter to reassure fans and friends, first thanking people for their messages, but said she was not sure when she would be back.

Hi. I just wanted to make a post to say thank you for all the kind words and messages. I don't know when I'll be back streaming just yet, maybe next weekend I'm not sure. Just wanted to update everyone. — NRG Lulu (@LuluLuvely) June 16, 2021

On June 24, Lulu revealed that she had taken a trip to Mexico to help clear her mind and have a “therapy vacation I desperately needed.”

“I’m excited to be back on Sunday. This was a much-needed break from everything and a good detox from social media. Feeling recharged and revitalized.”

I’m excited to be back on Sunday. This was a much needed break from everything and a good detox from social media. Feeling recharged and revitalized. Thank you for the continued support and thank you Mexico for the therapy vacation I desperately needed 😌 pic.twitter.com/mmKALJZMiS — NRG Lulu (@LuluLuvely) June 24, 2021

LuluLuvely’s struggle with hate

On June 9 stream, LuluLuvely ended her stream abruptly, after saying “I haven’t been in a dark place for a long time, but this community pushes me over the edge. It makes me think about killing myself all the f**king time now.”

Despite a majority of viewers and fans backing the streamer and sending supportive messages, the small vocal minority can be overwhelming.

There are many cautionary tales in streaming and content creation, some of which have ended in the worst possible outcomes.

If you are experiencing suicidal thoughts, or know anyone that is, and you would like to talk to someone, please reach out and call the Suicide Prevention Helpline 1-800-273-8255 (USA), the Samaritans 116-123 (UK), or Lifeline 13-11-14 (AUS).