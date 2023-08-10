Luke Combs “fooled” by viral lookalike at his own concert

Country star Luke Combs couldn’t believe what he was seeing when he came across a viral video of someone that looked exactly like himself hanging out in the stands at his own concert during Lainey Wilson’s set.

Luke Combs is one of the hottest artists in the world right now, leading the way for country music alongside the likes of Morgan Wallen, Zach Bryan, and more.

In June, a video started doing the rounds on TikTok and across other social media platforms that appeared to show Luke Combs with a friend, finding their seats as Lainey Wilson took to the stage as his support act in St Louis. Those standing around them looked on, stunned as they think they’re standing right by the star just before he took to the stage.

He had the same build and beard as Combs, as well as the famous cap and shirt that the singer is very often seen wearing at his concerts, making him instantly recognizable.

As the fans around him couldn’t contain their excitement, celebrating, clapping, and patting him on the back as he descended the stairs, many believed that Combs was really hanging out in the regular seated area of the concert alongside everyone else.

Of course, though, it wasn’t actually Combs, who clearly caught wind of the video on August 9 and posted about it on Twitter.

“Fooled me!” he said, laughing and joking about the lookalike, evidently believing the resemblance is particularly uncanny.

At the time of writing, Luke Combs is embarking on his tour of Australia and New Zealand, before heading over to Europe to see out the end of the tour.

Needless to say, if you see any more lookalikes sitting with spectators at the concerts, you shouldn’t get too excited without confirming their true identity.