Ludwig slams “pathetic” Addison Rae after Screen Break launch

YouTube streamer Ludwig Ahgren slammed TikToker Addison Rae for her “pathetic” lack of research leading up to the launch of her blue light skincare product, Screen Break.

On February 1, news broke that Addison Rae had released her very own skincare product called ‘Screen Break’ aimed at protecting users from blue light pollution emitted from screens.

Her release comes just months after 100 Thieves co-owner Valkyrae received backlash when her similar product ‘RFLCT’ was called a scam due to it launching without showing any of the science behind why it was created.

Now, Ludwig has blasted Addison’s “pathetic” lack of research before launching Screen Break — mentioning that she should have learned from Valkyrae’s troubles.

Ludwig slams Addison Rae after launching Screen Break

Ludwig explained that the type of product Valkyrae launched last year is back, but they “just went and found another Rae.”

“This time they got a new Rae, it’s Addison Rae,” he explained. “Which is just pathetic that she didn’t even do a little due diligence. Not even a quick Google search. She would find out that it’s just not a good idea.”

Ludwig mentioned that Addison launching Screen Break just months after Valkyrae’s backlash would be comparable to him launching an NFT.

(Topic starts at 5:38 in the video)

“It’s like if I launch an NFT tomorrow. Like I somehow just missed everything that’s happened and thought it would be cool to launch a bunch of Ludwig NFTs,” He explained. “I don’t get it, I don’t get how you’re that tone-deaf to see that we don’t f**k with the blue light cream anymore.”

Ludwig is no stranger to the product, as he had conversations with Valkyrae in the days after her product launch.

Some of which were accidentally leaked, which caused RFLCT to terminate the brand just two days later.