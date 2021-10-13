Ludwig sets Twitch return with Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl tournament starring Smash pros

Twitch streamer Ludwig announced he will return to Twitch by hosting a tournament for Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl with a hefty pot, pitting Smash Ultimate players against Smash Melee players.

Ludwig has been away from streaming on Twitch since October 6, but has announced his return with some huge news for fighting game fans.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl’s biggest tournament yet will be hosted on his channel, with a healthy prize pool of $20,000.

Ludwig’s Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl tournament

The tournament will be a crew battle between some of the best pro Ultimate and Melee Smash players. The event takes place on Ludwig’s Twitch page on October 16 at 12 pm PT, 3 pm ET, 8 pm BT.

For Team Melee, we have players S2J, Moky, Plup, Wizzrobe, iBDW, Axe, Zain, SFAT, Albert, and Mang0, who will serve as team captain.

Team Ultimate is comprised of Spargo, Aaron, Maister, Marss, Larry Lurr, Dabuz, MKLeo, Void, Coney, and ESAM, who will be the captain.

My return to streaming 10.16.21 pic.twitter.com/vozw7df56F — ludwig (@LudwigAhgren) October 13, 2021

Smash Ultimate player Void is already incredible at All-Straw Brawl, having won one of the first tournaments for the game at the Nicktoon Throwdown Invitational.

LET’S GOOOOOOO!@gsmVoiD with the come back to become the first ever Nicktoon Throwdown Invitational Champion! #CLGWIN pic.twitter.com/s6U8ZTaWe0 — CLG (@clgaming) October 9, 2021

It will be difficult for Team Melee to take down Void, but nevertheless, it will be an exciting event for fans and the first chance for many of these Smash players to flex their new Nickelodeon skills.