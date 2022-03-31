Ludwig says Streamer Awards Twitter feud with Dr Disrespect was “all in good fun”

Ludwig revealed on the latest episode of The Yard that he believes the ‘fight’ he had with Dr Disrespect on Twitter regarding the Streamer Awards was “all in good fun.”

On March 12, 2022, QTCinderella and Maya Higa hosted the first annual Streamer Awards — where creators like CodeMiko and SmallAnt were able to bring home one of their first awards for their content.

Noticeably missing was YouTube streamer Dr Disrespect, who on March 28 in a reply to Connoreatspants on Twitter, called the awards a “fake show.” Ludwig quickly hit back at the two-time, calling him out for using NFTs in his new game.

Advertisement

On the latest episode of The Yard, Ludwig revealed that he believes the ‘fight’ between him and Doc was “all in good fun” and that the leader of The Champions Club was just in character.

Ludwig talks about Dr Disrespect ‘fight’

During the episode, Slime revealed that he was in the car talking to Ludwig about the situation. He said: “We were in the car and you were like ‘it’s all in good fun,’ but you guys were chopping each other up in the conversation.”

Read More: Bizzare Madden 22 glitch owns Esfand and ruins Super Bowl hopes

They then showed the tweet from Dr Disrespect where he insulted Ludwig and “gave him two more years of relevance.”

Advertisement

“In my mind, I don’t care about it. I just thought they were funny little drama tweets,” Ludwig said. “And, I think he was also like this because he was joking around with Maya in the same thread.”

(Topic starts at 47:42 in the video)

The four hosts went on to agree that they believe it was all a part of his character. Ludwig said: “If he had replied with his Guy Beahm account, I would have taken it a lot more seriously.”

This isn’t the first instance in the ‘feud’ between Dr Disrespect and Ludwig. Just last December, Ahgren challenged the two-time to a 1v1 battle with a one million dollar wager. However, the challenge never came to fruition.