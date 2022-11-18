Ludwig reveals surprising choice for Content Creator of the Year

Dylan is a journalist from Ohio, US who covers all the latest content creator news. A massive Pokemon fan with a passion for tech, he also writes about gaming, keyboards, mice, and headsets. Contact Dylan at Dylan.Horetski@Dexerto.com

Ludwig has revealed his choice for The Game Awards’ Content Creator of the Year award, and it’s not who you think it would be.

On November 14, The Game Awards revealed the list of nominees for the coveted game industry awards show.

Among the categories is the “Content Creator of the Year” award, with Karl Jacobs, Ludwig, QTCinderella, Nibellion, and Nobru up to potentially bring it home this year.

During the latest episode of The Yard podcast, Ludwig revealed who he’s rooting for to win, and it’s not his girlfriend QTCinderella.

Ludwig reveals choice for Content Creator of the Year

During the episode, Ludwig and his co-hosts were talking about the recent nominations, as well as who they think should win.

Article continues after ad

“Well let me tell you about the fifth person who I’m rooting for to win. Nibellion,” he revealed. “He was a gaming Twitter journalist who would only post about things on Twitter.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

(Topic starts at 1:14:09 in video)

As Ludwig and QTCindrella have been a couple for a few years now, many members of the community assumed that they would vote for each other — but it appears that’s not the case for this event.

QT hasn’t made it known who she’s voting for quite yet, but we’ll be sure to update you if she does before the December 8 event.

Article continues after ad

Nibellion, who had amassed nearly half a million followers on Twitter, announced that he was leaving the platform permanently just days after Elon Musk took over as owner and CEO.