Ludwig reveals bizarre DMs from biggest hater after they crash his AMA

Streaming star Ludwig Ahgren has revealed some of the bizarre DM’s he has received from one of his biggest haters who just isn’t a fan of his Vespa bike.

When it comes to being a big name in the streaming world, you’re always going to attract a few critics. Some people simply aren’t going to like your style or the game you play, and they’ll probably make themselves heard.

If you’re a gaming streamer, plenty of these haters and trolls will try and stream snipe you in-game – ruining the experience for yourself and the viewers. Though, it’s a little different when you’re an IRL streamer.

In the case of Ludwig, he’s got one hater who keeps making themselves known to him, and it’s all because they hate the Vespa motorcycle. Yes, seriously.

Ludwig reveals bizarre DMs over his Vespa bike

The YouTube streamer revealed that he’s been getting some bizarre DMs from the hater in question – and he’s even responded to them once or twice with photographs of the motorcycle – after they crashed his Ask Me Anything stream.

“The first message came on March 7, 2022: Ain’t no way your ass drives a Vespa. March 7, 2022. We are now in f**king October. I sent this picture after he kept talking s*it of me on the Vespa, he didn’t quit,” Ludwig said.

“He made AI art of my Vespa getting destroyed and on fire!” the streamer added, scrolling through the hundreds of messages he’s received just about his bike.

Timestamp of 1:52:50

The back-and-forth seems to be in pretty good taste from both sides, seeing as many of the messages just have Vespa replacing some sort of meme or copypasta that has picked up steam at the time.

Obviously, Ludwig isn’t going to ditch his beloved bike because of a few hundred Twitter DMs, but if he does ever decide to get rid of it, we’re sure he might get the hater in on the act to really settle things.