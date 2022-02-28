Ludwig reveals biggest problems he’s found on YouTube since leaving Twitch

During an interview with Colin and Samir, popular streamer Ludwig opened up about the problems he’s had with YouTube since leaving Twitch.

The Twitch community was shocked in November 2021 when one of its top streamers, Ludwig Ahgren, signed an exclusivity deal with YouTube.

During his sit-down interview with Colin and Samir, the 26-year-old opened up about the “list of problems” he’s had to deal with since switching to the Google-owned platform.

Ludwig reveals YouTube’s “list” of problems

The former Twitch star opened up about moving to YouTube during the February 28 Colin and Samir show. During the hour-long conversation, Ludwig did not shy away from voicing his criticisms about his new platform.

“I’m with YouTube, and I won’t be shy – there is a list of problems,” he said. “There were fears before going to YouTube that are now problems I have to deal with currently. But it’s things like YouTube doesn’t even have the ability to host or raid from a livestream. They don’t have the ability to like gift subs. There is a whole list of things that YouTube doesn’t have that Twitch does. Quality of life things. Even how chat moves is a problem on YouTube.”

He didn’t stop there and gave his take on why YouTube is lacking a culture compared to its Amazon-owned rival. “Twitch has a god-like culture that these days can only be found in like TikTok. There’s no real culture on YouTube. It’s too big,” he stated.

(Topic starts at 57:49)

Ahgren then explained how the community on Twitch is more intense: “Twitch has this amazing culture that like if you are in it for only a week, you start typing differently. You start talking differently. The community you are in is like its own little bubble and it’s awesome. And that doesn’t exist on YouTube. And that was all scary to me.”

Problems aside, the Mogul Money creator also revealed that his viewership numbers are actually better on YouTube. According to the 26-year-old, he has a much easier time bringing over viewers from his content videos to his streams on the same platform. So while he was initially worried, he explained that moving from Twitch ended up paying off in a big way.

Ludwig ended the podcast by explaining one current problem he faces on YouTube – its Content ID system. “Compared to people on Twitch who are literally watching Master Chef or literally watching Death Note, like they’re actually watching syndicated TV shows and I’m unable to watch even YouTube videos because the Content ID system is just too good. It’s a learning curve,” he said.