Ludwig immediately regrets YouTube giveaway as hilarious fail bans countless viewers

Popular Youtuber Ludwig Ahgren has given hundreds, potentially thousands, of viewers to his channel a one-day ban. After requesting the watchers of his livestream spam ‘BAN ME IF I FAIL’ in chat for entry into a $100 giveaway, he soon realized that ‘ban me’ was set to actually ban the typer for 86,000 seconds, or one day.

The ex-poster boy for Twitch has unintentionally gone rogue on Youtube as part of a recent ‘Spin the wheel’ stream.

In an effort to raise money to pay the mods for Ludwig’s channel, for every $50 donated, the streamer would spin a wheel with various tasks to complete.

Advertisement

Potential tasks include: Shoey With Wine, Shave a Leg, or Give a Streamer my credit card. Typical Ludwig antics.

After landing on the wheel segment, ‘Give 5 viewers $100’, Ludwig started running into trouble. Viewers would enter a code set by Ahgren into the chat to go into a random draw for the cash money.

As part of this, users would need a valid Discord or Twitter account to get paid.

Rolling multiple times, the streamer found himself unable to find people willing to respond, with multiple people leaving the call to free money unanswered. After landing on someone with an active history of chat in the channel Ludwig let loose on the unsuspecting viewer.

Advertisement

“James, I can’t contact you. It’s one thing you have to do. One thing! I’m sending you 99 dollars. And I hope you eat s***.”

Read more: Ludwig explains why YouTubers are more successful than Twitch streamers

Eventually setting the code for entry to “BAN ME IF I FAIL YOU” Ahgren found that he’d encountered an unintentional flaw in his plan.

“Oh wait, I’m making you type ‘ban me’ which gets you banned? Oh no!”

Establishing that the ban for the viewers caught out by Lud’s trap would be 86,000 seconds, or a full day, the streamer was quick to make light of the situation.

“Well now we got those people out of the way,” he joked. Uhh, my bad”

Advertisement

Read More: Ludwig reveals biggest problems he’s found on YouTube since leaving Twitch

Ludwig went on to express a mixture of deep regret, and full-blown rage at his fan’s inability to receive the free money. Saying: “I can’t fathom this.”

Directing most of his ire at the particularly unlucky user ‘123123,’ he said “I’ve never had to deal with such levels of ineptitude. I’m banning him. Mods, please nuke him from the face of the earth.”

Closing out his thoughts on the process throughout the giveaway stream, he finished with the statement. “I hate these streams. I hate these streams so much.”