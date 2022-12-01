Ludwig reflects on YouTube move a year on: “It was the right one”

Eleni is a Melbourne-based journalist. She covers gaming and TV and Movies for Dexerto and is a regular on gaming radio show Player One SYN. A big Nintendo fan (with a Triforce tattoo to prove it), she is also passionate about covering Queer and female representation. Contact Eleni at eleni.thomas@dexerto.com
A year after making the decision to move from Twitch to YouTube Gaming, popular content creator Ludwig Ahgren has reflected on the big moment. He’s confident he made the right decision, and is happier in his red home.