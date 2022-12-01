Ludwig reflects on YouTube move a year on: “It was the right one”

Eleni is a Melbourne-based journalist. She covers gaming and TV and Movies for Dexerto and is a regular on gaming radio show Player One SYN. A big Nintendo fan (with a Triforce tattoo to prove it), she is also passionate about covering Queer and female representation. Contact Eleni at eleni.thomas@dexerto.com

A year after making the decision to move from Twitch to YouTube Gaming, popular content creator Ludwig Ahgren has reflected on the big moment. He’s confident he made the right decision, and is happier in his red home.

Ludwig’s move from Twitch to YouTube Gaming made big headlines in November 2021. The streaming star, who made history earlier that year with his 31-day subathon, defected six months later to Twitch’s biggest rival.

Since then he’s eased off the streaming side of things, but continues to make great video content and has pushed streaming into a new era with pre-produced mega shows like Mogul Money.

A year on from the move, and Ludwig is confident he made the right choice.

“It’s officially been one year since I moved over to YouTube,” he wrote on November 31.

“I vividly remember how stressed and anxious I was making that decision. I’m happy to report it was the right one.”

