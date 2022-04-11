Ludwig mindblown as xQc’s Twitch chat remains more active than his even while offline

Ludwig lost his mind after realizing xQc’s Twitch chat was more popular than his on YouTube even though he was offline, laughing at the fact it was scrolling “three times faster.”

Ludwig and xQc had a stellar year in terms of stream viewership, earning them both nominations for Streamer of the Year at The Streamer Awards. In the end though, only one of them could win, and it was Ludwig.

Naturally, this led to comparisons between them. Ludwig has been humble about it, admitting he’ll “never be like xQc,” describing him as a “gaming warlord streaming 18 hours a day [with bucketloads] of energy.”

Still, he was shocked to learn that xQc’s chat is more active and popular than his even when he’s not currently streaming. At first, he didn’t believe it, but then he couldn’t help but laugh after realizing it was true.

“His offline chat is faster than this chat? Wait! Is it? Hold up. No way,” he said after some viewers brought it to his attention. Still, he thought his chat was faster. “We’ve got 20,000 people here. We’re a speedy bunch.”

After comparing them side by side, he soon realized he was wrong and lost his mind. “How the f**k is it faster?” he scoffed in disbelief while struggling to hold back the laughter. “It’s like three times faster!”

Then, he explained how it’s possible. “There’s a portion of people who, when xQc is not live, will go to Hasan, Mizkif, and maybe a couple will watch me secretly. But the majority of people, if you’re streamer is not live, it’s just GG.”

The relevant part of the video begins at 1:14:00.

xQc has amassed a huge following over the years, and it’s still going strong. According to SullyGnome, he was the most-watched streamer in the past year with viewers turning into his channel for more than 260 million hours.

So, it’s not all that surprising that his chat is still quite active even when he’s offline. Still, Ludwig didn’t expect it to be “three times” more active than his — especially when he’s streaming live to 20,000 concurrent viewers.