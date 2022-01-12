Ludwig loses it after discovering he’s the reason Disguised Toast got banned on Twitch

Ludwig Ahgren couldn’t help but laugh at the thought that he might have been the reason Disguised Toast got banned on Twitch after watching an old clip of him encouraging Toast to watch anime on stream.

Disguised Toast got banned on Twitch on January 10 for broadcasting anime to his viewers without permission. It happened mere days after Pokimane got banned on the platform for doing the same thing.

However, Ludwig laughed at the fact that he might have played a pivotal role in the lead-up to Toast’s decision. In November 2021, he appeared on an episode of the OfflineTV Podcast and encouraged him to do it.

“Did you guys see that Toast got banned?” said Ludwig. “This looks really bad.” He watched the clip of him telling Toast to watch anime on stream and smiled when he heard himself say he wouldn’t get banned back because they have bigger fish to fry.

Evidently, that wasn’t the case. “Whoops,” he laughed. “Hey, at least now I know that when I give him advice, he’ll listen to me. So that’s cool, you know? Let’s just say I’m inspirational.” He also joked that it was “set up.”

“We literally outlined everything that’s about to happen. We set this all up. Everything is working as expected. This is scripted. Everyone is freaking out about the Toast ban like we didn’t plan it two months ago.”

The relevant part of the video starts at 6:32.

It’s not the first time Ludwig has held himself accountable, at least in part, for another content creator’s ban either.

“I remember taking some blame for getting Amouranth and IndieFoxx banned,” he said. “I directly am the reason Zane got banned. If you remember, I made him change his name to Meatspin, and then he got banned on Twitch.”

Toast is the fourth streamer to be added to that list. However, it’s important to note, all jokes aside, Toast is the one who ultimately decided to watch anime.