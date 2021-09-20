Ludwig lets Twitch chat spend $16k of his money on a huge Jackie Chan statue

In a recent upload to his YouTube channel, Ludwig gave his viewers a set amount of time to spend his money on eBay. When they came to a life-size statue of Jackie Chan, however, he had to call for backup.

As if Ludwig hadn’t lost enough money to MrBeast recently, the millionaire streamer was soon back at it again by giving his stream viewers a set amount of time to spend his money on ridiculous eBay listings.

When he pulled up a $16,000 listing for a life-size wax statue of Jackie Chan, the streamer had to pause the timer and call his manager to confirm the purchase.

Ludwig’s wax Jackie Chan

In a video uploaded on September 20 to his YouTube channel, Ludwig allowed his viewers 20 minutes to spend as much of his money on eBay listings as possible. The listings started off ridiculous, with an Among Us shaped chicken nugget and a nearly three-million-dollar diamond which the streamer had to use one of his vetoes on.

After deciding to buy various other trinkets and toys, chat linked him a listing for a life-size wax statue of martial artist and movie star Jackie Chan.

“Why is this a thing? It’s 16,000 dollars!” he said, right before deciding to make a phone call. “This is big enough I have to ask Slime.” When the creator called his manager and best friend to clear the $16,000 purchase by him, he was met with a bit of uncertainty when Slime asked what he was buying.

“Honestly, I wouldn’t focus on that… I have been thinking physically investments are the key to longevity in the business… It’s a lifesize wax statue of Jackie Chan,” Ludwig told his manager.

With a sudden change of heart though, Slime told the creator that he’s actually a huge fan of Jackie Chan, and that they should definitely splurge on the item.

While the statue was the biggest item viewers purchased on stream, they still went on to spend just under $30,000 total. They purchased several other life-size statues, a furry animal suit, and a even a McDonald’s drive-thru sign.