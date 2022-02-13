Ludwig hits out at Gus Johnson over apology video to Abelina Sabrina

YouTube streamer Ludwig ‘Ludwig’ Ahgren has called out content creator Gus Johnson’s behavior towards ex-girlfriend Abelina Sabrina after she posted a video citing a lack of support during her failed pregnancy.

Gus Johnson is a YouTuber known for his comedic skits and collaborations with Eddy Burback, NakeyJakey, and more. Johnson was dating fellow content creator Abelina Sabrina until September 2021.

Sabrina had opened up publicly about their relationship on her channel last October, but now, Ludwig has spoken out about Johnson’s behavior following a video that examined ‘canceled YouTubers’.

Ludwig reacts to “difficult” video from Abelina Sabrina

In a video titled ‘What happened to these canceled YouTubers?’, Ludwig discussed the “difficult” to watch video from Johnson’s former girlfriend. “It basically talks about how she dealt with months or years, of mental abuse and unsupportiveness from Gus Johnson,” began the streamer.

Sabrina details in the video how she needed surgery following her ectopic pregnancy and failed to receive sufficient support from Johnson. Ludwig took aim at his actions, as Johnson allegedly put off meeting Sabrina on the day of the surgery to have drinks with his friends: “That’s a small minute point, on an entire history of Gus doing f****** sh*t.”

Johnson returned to YouTube in January 2022 after taking a hiatus from social media. Ludwig criticized Johnson’s attitude in the video: “Fellas if you’re in a relationship…the easiest t-ball of your relationship is carrying or bringing your partner to the hospital.

“It’s easier than picking a place to eat dinner with your partner…you have to make decisions…this ones a gimme,” added Ludwig.

Johnson hasn’t followed up with any content on his channel but did respond to accusations against him on Twitter.

Very confused why Sabrina is claiming I lied in my apology. We attended hours of couples coaching sessions with a specialist that Sabrina picked out herself. During these sessions we worked on conflict resolution, communication, goals, etc. Here is some proof. pic.twitter.com/TBOge013Fa — Gus Danger Johnson (@Gusbuckets) January 24, 2022

Sabrina addressed Gus’s response, stating that despite attempts to “correct the record” after “false” impressions of past events were detailed, she won’t be “engaging” with the matter any further.