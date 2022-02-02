Ludwig hits back with fire after chatter tries to mock his viewership on YouTube streams

YouTuber Ludwig Ahgren’s clap back to a troll comment on stream backfired after what he said accidentally roasted every single one of his viewers at the time.

As content creators grow in size and start having more viewers, its quite common for them to have to deal with trolls in their stream chat or comment sections on YouTube.

Just a few days ago, Pokimane dealt with someone in her Twitch chat telling her to shut up, resulting in her quickly snapping back in style.

On a recent stream, a user watching Ludwig left a comment that the YouTube streamer didn’t appreciate, so he sarcastically clapped back. However, unlike Pokimane, Lud’s comment backfired as it accidentally roasted every single one of his viewers.

Advertisement

Ludwig claps back at stream viewer and it backfires

During Ludwig’s broadcast, a viewer left a troll comment that he was “low on views” during his stream.

“Yeah, you’re watching me Friday night. You’re low on hoes, Edmond. You came out of the womb and your parents said Edmond straight the f**k up,”Ahgren quickly retorted.

His comment ended up backfiring with fans mentioning they were also watching him on a Friday night, forcing Ludwig to address the situation.

“No, not the rest of you guys watching on Friday night. That’s super cool and chill!” he backtracked.

“The rest of you watching on Friday night? That’s actually POG as f**k. I was thinking. It’s just Edmond,” he explained. “You guys keep your h*es for the weekend. That’s what I respect about you guys.”

Advertisement

While Ludwig initially just intended on retaliating back at the rude comment left by Edmond, viewers obviously appreciated his hilarious attempt at recovering from his misworded clap back.