Ludwig explains why he’d be scared to fight Sykkuno in a boxing match

Streaming star Ludwig Ahgren made a tier list of all the influencers he’d be able to beat in the boxing ring… but he’s a bit too intimidated to risk taking on Sykkuno.

The influencer boxing bug is at an all-time high. First sparked by Logan Paul and KSI back in 2018, the trend has seen a slew of YouTubers, streamers, and more take their rivalries to the ring over the ensuing years.

Creator Clash — a charity boxing event organized by YouTube star ‘iDubbbz’ — has also played a major role in its resurfacing since the global health crisis in 2020, prompting a slew of influencers to take an interest in boxing.

It looks like Ludwig is also hopping on the combat sports hype train… if only to make a tier list of probable matchups he would either win, lose, or refuse altogether.

Ludwig had a few stars he was sure he’d beat in the ring, including names like Ninja, Valkyrae, shroud, and doublelift — but he wasn’t so confident he’d be able to knock out Twitch star Sykkuno.

Despite the size difference between them in Ludwig’s favor, the YouTube streaming star couldn’t help but envision a scenario where the usually timid Sykkuno put in the work to become a monstrous opponent.

“Objectively, by all measures of fighting, I should be able to physically kill Sykkuno in the ring,” Ludwig began. “Speaking freely, he cannot fight. He has never worked out. I am strong.”

“Having said that, I don’t think I could fight him,” he continued. “I don’t think I could ever punch him. I also feel like there’s this possibility… you know how Sykkuno does this thing where I’ll play a game with him, and all the sudden, even though he’s never played that game before, he’ll show up and be better than me? He would do the same thing with boxing.”

Ludwig went on to imitate Sykkuno’s easy going demeanor in such a situation after “two days” of practicing to become a boxing savant…. Before ultimately “rocking [his] sh*t,” of course.

Although it’s unlikely we’ll ever see this matchup happen for real, it’s certainly a hilarious thing to think about. Who knows — maybe we’ll see these two at Creator Clash 2 next year.