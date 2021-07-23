Ludwig blasts “degenerate” Trainwrecks gambling & defends his poker ad streams

As the debate around Twitch gambling streams grows ever bigger, Ludwig has had his say on the matter, hitting out at creators like Trainwrecks’ “degenerate” streams but defending some of his own past broadcasts in the process.

Gambling has become super common on Twitch, with streamers earning millions of dollars from brands looking to promote their product.

As such, we’ve seen many creators winning or losing thousands, if not millions, through their gambling streams, though this is often not their own money but the companies.

This has drawn a lot of criticism from both fans and peers, with even the likes of Pokimane speaking out against these streams and how they might affect impressionable younger viewers.

Ludwig sent a tweet to Trainwrecks, asking whether he understands that “they pay you at least 1 million/monthly because they receive a return from your viewers?”

@Trainwreckstv do you get that they pay you at least 1 million/monthly cause they receive a return from your viewers? trust capitalism to make money not give it away and admitting that is fine but people will think you're a POS even if it's as "good" as you can do it — ludwig (@LudwigAhgren) July 21, 2021

When fellow streamer LosPollosTV tried comparing it to Ludwig’s Pokemon card opening streams, he wasn’t having any of it.

“The Pokemon Company did not give me $1 million to open cards,” he said. “I’ll do ur hw [homework] for you because you didn’t — I did a sponsored poker stream that you were literally in.”

yeah sorry ill explain the pokemon company did not give me $1 million to open cards ill do ur hw for you cause you didnt- I did a sponsored poker stream that you were literally in maybe that will make you feel better about taking that gambling sponsorship you were offered — ludwig (@LudwigAhgren) July 22, 2021

LosPollos then says that if Pokemon had offered him $1m, he would definitely accept. He also added that “either way, you promoted gambling whether it’s the Pokémon cards I lost thousands on or the poker stream we did.”

Ludwig argued then that the poker stream was different because “poker is a skill game,” but that “getting paid to punt thousands of dollars in minutes with a slot machine (0 skill game) is degenerate.”

Everyone has a different line of morality. I think poker is a skill game people that I really enjoy and accept promoting gambling I think getting paid to punt thousands of dollars in minutes with a slot machine (0 skill game) is degenerate we don't gotta be the same — ludwig (@LudwigAhgren) July 22, 2021

There’s definitely a whole lot of nuance in the debate, as shown by Ludwig’s promotion of poker streams, but he clearly sees the two as very different.

It’s unclear what kind of effect gambling streams are having on the creators’ viewers, but many top channels are standing firmly against them.