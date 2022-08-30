Ludwig backs Froste amid “disgusting” 100 Thieves drama

YouTuber Ludwig ‘Ludwig’ Ahgren has hit out at “shady” 100 Thieves following on from Froste’s accusations that the streaming organization failed to give The Mob financial support.

Streamer Froste sparked a heated dispute with 100 Thieves owner Nadeshot on Twitter after claiming that while he was part of the content house The Mob, 100T supposedly refused to fund their content which ultimately led to the group falling apart.

Nadeshot quickly fired back claiming that The Mob was given enough financial support. However, 100 Thieves was disappointed with the group’s supposed lack of effort.

Numerous streamers and other 100 Thieves members have shared their take on the situation. Now, YouTube creator Ludwig believes the blame ultimately lies with 100 Thieves for its “shady” business decisions.

Ludwig slams “embarrassing” 100 Thieves

Ludwig discussed the drama surrounding 100 Thieves with his chat on August 30. While one fan argued that it was “good business” on 100 Thieves part, Ludwig felt differently.

Ludwig claimed: “I think if you consider good business min. maxing to get the most money out of your workers then yeah, that’s good business. In my mind, a proper way to run a business is to run a sustainable business that treats its employees and workers like humans.

I don’t think reaching out to 18 and 19-year-olds who are popping off, have zero experience in an industry, throwing them offer, and trying to get them to sign is good business. I think it’s shady. I think it’s disgusting.”

He added that such “embarrassing” and “sh*t” situations have been happening in the world of esports “for years.”

He did agree that “there was some responsibility in the creators themselves” over the fall out, as his chat claimed each member of The Mob was given a $60,000 salary. However, their LA home supposedly cost $10k a month.

It’s still early days since Froste made his claims. Although with streamers from across the community divided over the topic, there could still be plenty more takes to come.