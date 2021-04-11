Ludwig announces all his subs from subathon’s final day will go to charity - Dexerto

As Ludwig’s record-breaking Twitch subathon stream continues, the streamer has announced that for the final day of the historic event, every single sub will be donated to charity.

Ludwig Ahgren’s gaming legacy may be centered on his work commentating Super Smash Bros. Melee, but his streaming legacy will indubitably revolve around his Twitch subathon. Starting on May 14, Ludwig began a so-called subathon, in which viewer subscriptions and bit donations all force him to extend how long he remains live on the platform.

Around four weeks after starting, Ludwig’s fans have kept the string alive. Whether awake, asleep, or taking a toilet break, the streamer’s channel has remained on 24 hours a day, seven days per week since its May 14 debut.

Now, though, the subathon is reaching its end. Ludwig has announced that the stream will finally be ending on Tuesday, April 13 and that every single sub donated on that day will not contribute to a time extension. Instead, all subs on the final day will be donated to charity.

At 245,877 current subscribers (according to TwitchTracker), Ludwig is coming remarkably close to surpassing Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins’ all-time record of 269,154. While he and his community still have hopes of breaking that record, he has set a concluding date for the stream and ensured it will be a wholesome climax — even while putting holes in his own wallet.

“April 13th, from noon pacific to nine — the end of the subathon — subs will not add to the timer, but every single sub, I’ll donate $5 to charity. Straight up.” As Ludwig explained on stream, when the subathon reaches its conclusion, it will be a generous one.

As for how those payments will work, the streamer humorously painted the picture of philanthropy for an eager Twitch chat: “Your sub is literally just going to charity through the vehicle known as me, Jeff Bezos’ wallet, and taxes.com. I’ll be losing a f**kton, but at this point, it’s not about the money — it’s about the record.”

THE LAST DAY OF THE SUBATHON WILL BE TUESDAY APRIL 13 AT 9 PM PST FOR EVERY SUB I GET THAT DAY I WILL DONATE $5 TO CHARITY RAISING MONEY FOR @HumaneSociety AND @StJude pic.twitter.com/Ve2aL3NLLr — ludwig (@LudwigAhgren) April 11, 2021

While Ludwig reminded his chat that eyes remain steadfast on the prize, breaking Ninja’s record, he also tweeted about the charitable causes at hand. In a Twitter announcement of the final day, he explained that all donations will be made to the Humane Society and St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

It seems like a good thing that Ludwig’s subathon was saved after a scare when it hit 1 second left on April 10. With all subs going to nonprofits on the final day, the streaming world will be watching closely to see if Ninja’s record can be broken by an act of charity.