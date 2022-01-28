Ludwig just accidentally started “Subathon 2.0” on YouTube and now he’s panicking

Ludwig Ahgren has just made a huge mistake on YouTube ⁠— the streaming star has promised to stay live resetting his timer every time his donations hit $50, and it’s already turning into “Subathon 2.0,” much to his dismay.

Ahgren hit the streaming prime time in mid-2021 with his month-long Twitch subathon, a 31-day broadcast where he stayed live on the platform 24 hours a day.

The Los Angeles streamer, who swapped to YouTube last year, later swore to never host another broadcast like that again. However, on January 27, he set an innocent challenge that may have trapped him on-stream again ⁠— every time his YouTube donations hit $50, he has to reset his game.

And, the kicker: Ludwig isn’t allowed to close out his stream until he’s finished a single run of the game, Getting Over It. Almost immediately, Ahgren realized his mistake.

As long as his fans time it right, he’s stuck living out “Subathon 2.0.”

“This was so dumb,” the worried YouTuber sighed. “The donations just don’t stop. There’s already been 580 unique donations! This was such a bad idea… oh my god.”

Ludwig’s challenge has a few simple rules. He plays Getting Over It, and every time his donations hit $50, he resets the game. Donations were set to $10 max, but his fans were able to donate endlessly.

It was the perfect storm to lock him on-stream.

“Ah, this was such a bad idea!” Ludwig yelled just hours into the stream. “I just thought it would work. I thought I’d get a few donations at the start, and it would cool down. I thought people would think it wasn’t that fun to watch… There’s no point moving [in the game] because donos are coming so fast.”

There is one silver lining for Ludwig’s stream-team though. According to the streamer, donations through the Jan. 27 (if it only lasts a day) broadcast will all go to his moderators.

“This is the most disgusting thing,” he laughed. “It’s just like, capitalism simulator. I’m accruing money, I’m not even playing. I’m just seeing the dollar bills roll in.”

Ludwig spent more than half an hour begging his fans to stop donating, admitting he “severely misjudged” how the challenge would work, before resorting to threats to try and make his fans slow down.

The most hilarious threat came hours in, when Ahgren flicked over to “Baby Shark” — the music video that previously got him banned ⁠— and declared he would bring that banhammer down on himself again if it meant he could be free of the accidental “Subathon 2.0” he’d created on-stream.

“What do you think’s gonna f**king happen baby?” he yelled. “I’ll take this b*tch down right now! Put your hands up. I want your hands off the keyboards!”

Unfortunately, the streamer’s threats, demands, and even bargaining chips didn’t work, leaving Ludwig panicking that he may have accidentally locked himself into another, far more accidental, subathon.

What’s even funnier is that just 24 hours earlier, the 26-year-old had baited fans with a “Subathon 2” tweet, before revealing it was just a prank from his chat.

Less than a day later, Ludwig is faced with actually streaming endlessly again, with viewers watching his every move for more than a month. “I just thought it would be different here, you know?” he admitted again.

“There’s no Twitch Primes, it’s $10 max capped, the money goes to mods. I thought it would be different, for some reason! I don’t know why. This is a huge mistake.”