Ludacris’ flying stunt at NFL game has fans losing it

During the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints game on November 26, rapper and Fast & Furious star Ludacris took to the skies with a flying stunt, and fans are losing their minds.

Ludacris is a bit of a daredevil. Not only does he burn some rubber in the popular Fast & Furious movie franchise, but his videos are known to get a little wild.

Throughout his career, the legendary rapper has lived on the edge, and his latest stunt is no exception.

During the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints game, Ludacris performed from the skies and proved he still likes to push boundaries whenever he gets the chance.

Twitter: Ludacris Ludacris flying over the Saints and Falcons game

Ludacris flew in from the rafters, and fans are losing it

On November 26, the rapper rappelled down from the rafters for a performance of his classic hit “Move B****.” Balancing in mid-air, Ludacris got the crowd on their feet and belting along to the song’s signature lyrics.

In a clip posted on his Twitter/X page, with the caption “I Got Some Georgia Dome Today,” Ludacris gave fans a front-row seat to the action. And it had many fans proclaiming it as a “prime Ludacris music video.”

Another fan agreed, writing, “This has LUDA PRIME VIDEO VIBES!!!! You was way before your time.”

“I don’t even f*** with NFL like that, but if I’m the Falcons this would(‘ve) be(en) a residency!” declared a fan.

Other fans expressed their concerns. “That’s a dangerous stunt,” wrote a fan. “Looks fun though.”

Another shared how “worried” they were. “Looks like he’s on a coat hanger.”

“This video made my hands sweat,” said user King YE.

Another user was equally taken aback. “Bro what,” they wrote, attaching a frog in shock gif.

Many fans just made jokes.

Posting two skull emojis, one user shared a pic of Spongebob Squarepants in a harness hanging in the air.

“Taking ‘go big or go home’ to a whole new level!” said a fan.

Another quipped, “Was waiting for Vin Diesel to pop up once I seen this.”

Ludacris’ high-flying stunt served as a celebration of 50 years of hip-hop, as presented by the home team. The halftime show also featured performances from T.I., Big Boi, Jeezy, Cee-Lo Green, and Quavo.

Stay tuned to Dexerto for all your entertainment needs.