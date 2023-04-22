Love Island’s Olivia Attwood reveals upcoming TV show Olivia Marries Her Match

Olivia Attwood from Love Island just revealed that she is making her return to TV.

Olivia Attwood is most known for starring in Season 3 of Love Island UK. While she didn’t win the competition, she did finish in third with her partner Chris Hughes.

The couple continued to date after the show and even got their own series Chris & Olivia: Crackin’ On, which lasted one season. They ultimately called it quits after a few months together.

In 2019, the reality tv star announced her engagement to athlete Bradley Dack. To celebrate their relationship, the couple starred in Olivia Meets Her Match, a TV series that went on for two seasons and showed their new life together.

To give fans more of an insight into the next step of their relationship, marriage, Olivia recently announced that she is making a return to TV.

What is Olivia Attwood from Love Island’s new show?

She took to Instagram to show a few funny moments from Olivia Meets Her Match and revealed that the show is getting a spin-off.

The reality TV star captioned the hilarious video and wrote, “Thank you for being patient with us…. What a joy to be able to say we are backkkkkkk…..OLIVIA MARRIES HER MATCH coming to @itv @itvxofficial soon!!!!!!.”

The show will spotlight Olivia and the days leading up to her wedding with Bradley.

Fellow Love Island Season 3 alum Georgia Harrison commented her support under the post and wrote, “Can’t wait xx.”

She has not announced the official release date of the series yet, but it is expected to be released later this year.

