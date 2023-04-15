Love Island’s Dani Dyer teases new show coming soon

Dani Dyer from Season 4 of Love Island is about to make her return to tv in an unexpected way.

Dani is most known for starring in Season 4 of Love Island back in 2018. She ended up winning the competition with her partner Jack Fincham. The couple ultimately split after their show Jack and Dani: Life After Love Island.

Now, the reality tv star is a mother of one son and has a set of twins on the way with football player Jarrod Bowen.

Article continues after ad

A few days ago she surprised her fans with yet another exciting announcement.

What is Dani Dyer’s new show?

Dani took to Instagram to share that she is set to star in an upcoming show titled Absolutely Dyer: Danny & Dani Do Italy.

The show will spotlight Danny’s father, EastEnders actor Danny Dyer, on a mission to broaden her knowledge of the world.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Dani captioned the post and wrote, “Last year, me and my dad went on our first ever father and daughter road trip-a four-week culture tour of Italy taking in all the scenery, art, history we could handle…”

Article continues after ad

The four episode series will document the duo and their entertaining antics while traveling the world and learning about Italian culture. The trailer shows them fishing for squid, trying new foods, and horseback riding.

Fans are glad to see Dani show this side of herself on television and excited to see the dynamic with her father.

One fan commented under her post and wrote, “Can’t wait for this! What a brilliant experience.”

The show is set to premiere on April 23rd on E4. It hasn’t been announced whether or not it will have more than one season. To stay updated on all things Love Island, make sure to check our page here.