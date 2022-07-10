Love Island’s Charlie Radnedge claims he’d beat KSI in a boxing match ‘blindfolded’

Emma Hill . 4 hours ago

Love Island contestant Charlie Radnedge has claimed that he could take on popular YouTuber JJ ‘KSI’ Olatunji in a boxing match, even stating that he’d win while wearing a blindfold.

The hugely successful British dating show ‘Love Island’ has continued to grip audiences ever since it came to prominence in 2015 and has certified its place in British pop culture.

Famous for its incredible, dramatic, bizarre and downright hilarious moments, the TV series brings a host of contestants from around the UK who battle it out to stay in the villa for as long as possible to win the prize money. All with the aim of finding love.

One star from 2022’s series Charlie Radnedge has his sights set beyond the villa, however, and is eyeing up a potential boxing match with YouTube star KSI.

Charlie Radnedge wants to box KSI

Since being evicted from the Love Island villa on Day 25 of Season Eight, Radnedge has been posting a series of TikTok’s in which he answers fans’ questions about his experiences and what he has planned next.

When asked about when he was going to box KSI, Radnedge explained that a match isn’t on the cards as of writing. However, he believes that he could come out on top.

He claimed: “I’d fight KSI in a heartbeat to be honest. He’s not really a fighter. He’s fighting some guy called [Alex] Wassabi coming up soon. But, yeah, I’d be able to beat him blindfolded I reckon.”

Click here if the TikTok doesn’t load