Love Island UK’s Maya Jama responds to Leonardo DiCaprio dating rumors

After a lot of speculation, Maya Jama from Love Island UK is finally addressing the gossip around her dating Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio.

Maya is a veteran host of reality shows, serving as one of the co-hosts for Season 1 of The Circle UK back in 2018 before becoming the host of Season 9 of Love Island UK.

Season 9 premiered in January of 2023 with winners of the season Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanam ending up together.

Now that we are in between seasons of Love Island, fans are tracking the dating life of contestants outside the villa. But they have also been keeping track of Maya’s love life as well.

Is Love Island host Maya Jama dating Leonardo DiCaprio?

Jama was recently seen wearing a necklace with the word ‘Leo’ on it. This led fans to think that she is in a relationship with actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

Maya took to Twitter yesterday to lay all of the rumors to rest and denied being in a relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio.

In fact, she said that the ‘Leo’ necklace represents her star sign, since her birthday is August 14th.

One fan wrote, “Even I had a hunch, before even knowing your birthday, that it could be star sign related. People love to make a story.”

In 2021, she was in a public relationship with NBA player Ben Simmons, but the couple called off their engagement a year later. She was previously in a relationship with British rapper Stormzy.

Love Island UK is set to return with a tenth Season, with Maya returning as a host later this year.

