Love Island star Dr Alex reveals why he’s quitting Twitter

Former Love Island star Dr Alex George announced he’d deleted Twitter on August 9. Citing mental health reasons for the move, he emphasized “trolling” wasn’t a factor.
This isn’t the first time the show has sparked hard-hitting conversations around mental health.
The #BeKind movement captured the zeitgeist of the late 2010s, following the deaths of stars Sophie Gradon, Mike Thalassitis and Caroline Flack. Fellow Love Island alum Belle Hassan has previously quit social media, and fans are growing concerned for current contestant Faye Winter.
Dr Alex is the latest to speak up about his mental health, explaining his decision to quit Twitter in a poignant Instagram post.
Speaking candidly in his caption, the A&E doctor encouraged his fans to “take necessary steps to protect our mental well-being.” He advocated for “creating boundaries where this could be affected.”
While admitting that the platform has become “negative and demotivating” for him, he insisted “I have not made this decision because I have been trolled.” He closed by stating, “life is far too short… #CancelNegativity.”
Season five winner Amber Rose Gill voiced her support for her friend. “Twitter is such a toxic place,” she said.
Who is Dr Alex?
The Wales-based star first attracted audience attention in 2018, after participating in season four of Love Island. Finishing on a high, he placed fifth along with partner Alexandra Cane.
After his stint on the show, Dr Alex returned to his day-job while advocating for mental health in mainstream media. After a highly-publicized campaign urging the British government to prioritize children’s mental health, he was appointed Youth Mental Health Ambassador for the UK.
While his Twitter may be gone, you can still check out his Instagram.