Love Island Season 10: Can the islanders use social media?

As Love Island UK season 10 is about to begin, many viewers are wanting to know everything about what it’s like living in the villa, including if they can access social media. Here’s everything you need to know.

The premiere of Love Island season 10 is just days away, and ITV has started to make fans excited after recently revealing the new islanders.

But there’s been a lot of confusion about what happens to a contestant’s social media account when they enter the Love Island villa.

Article continues after ad

With “I’ve got a text” becoming one of the most popular catchphrases on the show, with each contestant constantly carrying around their phones. But this has also sparked interest in whether or not the islanders can access their social media accounts while in the villa.

Can the islanders use social media?

The short answer is no, the islanders are not allowed to use social media while in the villa, and they never have been. In previous years, the islanders’ friends or family have been in charge of updating the contestants’ social media pages.

Article continues after ad

But during Love Island UK season 9, a new social media ban was trialed by ITV with contestants not allowed to let their loved ones update their online accounts while in the villa in a bid to reduce trolling.

In previous years, a lot of islanders received backlash and even death threats after being criticized by what they were doing on the show, which the contestants’ families and friends then were forced to read.

Previous Islanders are all for the social media ban

Although several viewers have criticized ITV for the social media ban, as the 2023 winter contestants didn’t get as many followers as previous contestants had gained while being on the show, previous Love Island stars are praising the ban.

Article continues after ad

2022 Love Island star Tasha Ghouri has praised the new social media ban

Meanwhile, series eight finalist Tasha Ghouri described the move as “great and needs to be done”.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

She told Sky News: “I believe it’s 100% the right step in the right direction, I could see there was a lot less trolling and negativity.”

Series five islander Amy Hart also revealed to Sky that her family and friends had to read death threats aimed towards her while she was in the villa.

She said: “I didn’t really take into account when I went into the villa that although my best friend was really excited to run my social media account, it was me that signed up to do the show, not my family and not my friends.

Article continues after ad

“But it was them that had to read the death threats and it was them that had to read the horrible messages. Whereas when I came out, I came out to a great reaction because of the way that I left, and they were the ones who had a hard time when I was in there.”

If you want to know more about the new series of Love Island UK, we have everything you need to know:

Article continues after ad

When is Love Island series 10? Everything we know | Where to watch Love Island UK 2023 outside the UK: US, Australia, Europe| Where to watch Love Island UK 2023: What channel is it on? | Love Island Season 10 cast: Meet your new islanders | Is Love Island on Netflix? Here is where it’s streaming | Love Island host 2023: Who is Maya Jama? | Does Love Island 2023 have an age rating? |