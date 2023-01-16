Love Island host Maya Jama responds to requests to enter villa as contestant

Winter Love Island 2023 has a brand new host Maya Jama and many fans would like to, one day, see her involved as a contestant – but will it ever happen? Well, she’s responded to the request.

On January 16, Love Island fans got a first glimpse of this year’s winter season cast members as they walked into the new villa located near Cape Town.

One of the most popular on-screen figures, of course, is Maya Jama – who replaced Laura Whitmore for the winter season. Just before the show started, the 28-year-old told The Times she was “very single”, too. Since then, fans have often called for Jama to go onto the show as a contestant to find love.

Now, she’s finally responded to their calls – but it might not be the answer they are after.

ITV Maya Jama has been a popular choice to present the show.

Fans can watch episodes of the show at 9 pm (GMT) every day of the week, other than Saturdays. If you would like to watch along, here’s a ‘how to watch’ guide for the UK and US.

Maya Jama on joining Love Island cast as a contestant

In an exclusive interview with Vogue, Jama answered a question about whether or not she would ever consider being a contestant.

She replied: “I don’t think I’ve ever been single long enough to go on a dating show.

“If they had asked me in my early twenties, I probably would have been like, yeah, why not?”

Jama also credited her popularity on social media for landing the role of lead presenter on ITV’s popular dating show.

“I’m super grateful for all of those people that were screaming my name on Twitter over those years – that is literally the reason I’m here. I just want to be what they want me to be. I hope I do everyone justice.”

Maya Jama can’t wait for Casa Amor

The winter season is expected to heat up really fast, with a bombshell being added to the mix in the first episodes – voted by fans at home.

Then, later in the season, Casa Amor is expected to be unleashed once again… And Maya cannot wait for the chaos.

“Casa Amor never fails,” she said. “There’s always going to be drama and it’s a situation that most people in real life half get put in… W

“hen your partner goes on a lads’ or girls’ holiday right at the beginning – but you never find out what happens. In Love Island, you actually get to find out.”

If you want to know more about the new series of Love Island UK, we have everything you need to know:

