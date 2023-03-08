Love Is Blind Season 4 cast revealed

Season 4 of Netflix’s reality dating show Love is Blind is back with thirty new singles ready to mingle. Here is the new cast.

Love is Blind is a popular reality dating show where single men and women looking for love have to mingle, date and get engaged from within purpose-built ‘pods,’ all before meeting in person.

When a marriage proposal is accepted, the newly-engaged couples will then move in together and plan their wedding to find out if their physical connection matches their strong emotional bonds.

Netflix has now released the full cast list for this season, and it contains 30 brand new singles from across Seattle, who are ready to fall head over heels in love. Here are the singletons of Love Is Blind Season 4.

Article continues after ad

Love Is Blind Season 4 cast

Amber

NETFLIX

Age: 34

Occupation: Flight Attendant

April

NETFLIX

Age: 29

Occupation: Sales & Marketing Coordinator

Ava

NETFLIX

Age: 32

Occupation: Communications Specialist

Bill

NETFLIX

Age: 33

Occupation: Real Estate Investor

Bliss

NETFLIX

Age: 33

Occupation: Senior Program Manager

Brandie

NETFLIX

Age: 39

Occupation: Real Estate Broker

Brett

NETFLIX

Age: 36

Occupation: Design Director

Chelsea

NETFLIX

Age: 31

Occupation: Pediatric Speech Language Pathologist

Chris

NETFLIX

Age: 32

Occupation: Technical Recruiter

Conner

NETFLIX

Age: 28

Occupation: Operations Manager

Irina

NETFLIX

Age: 26

Occupation: Business Owner

Jack

NETFLIX

Age: 30

Occupation: Software Sales

Jackelina

NETFLIX

Age: 27

Occupation: Certified Dental Assistant

Jimmy

NETFLIX

Age: 29

Occupation: Technical Product Manager

Josh D.

NETFLIX

Age: 31

Occupation: Project Engineer

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Josh S.

NETFLIX

Age: 30

Occupation: Plant Operations Director

Juan

NETFLIX

Age: 30

Occupation: Mortgage Loan Officer

Kacia

NETFLIX

Age: 31

Occupation: Family Support Specialist

Kendra

NETFLIX

Age: 33

Occupation: Social Worker

Kwame

NETFLIX

Age: 33

Occupation: Sales Development Manager

Marshall

NETFLIX

Age: 27

Occupation: Marketing Manager

Micah

NETFLIX

Age: 27

Occupation: Marketing Manager

Article continues after ad

Molly

NETFLIX

Age: 32

Occupation: Marriage & Family Therapist

Monica

NETFLIX

Age: 31

Occupation: Elementary School Teacher

Paul

NETFLIX

Age: 29

Occupation: Environmental Scientist

Quincy

NETFLIX

Age: 36

Occupation: Gym Owner & Fitness Coach

Ryland

NETFLIX

Age: 29

Occupation: Commercial Insurance & Real Estate

Tiffany

NETFLIX

Age: 37

Occupation: Client Lead Recruiter

Wendi

NETFLIX

Age: 28

Occupation: Aerospace Engineer

Zack

NETFLIX

Age: 31

Occupation: Criminal Defense Attorney

When will Love Is Blind season 4 be released?

Season 4 of Love Is Blind will start on March 24, 2023, with the first five episodes being added in one go. After this, new episodes will be added each Friday until the finale.

For more Love is Blind news and updates, check out our page here.