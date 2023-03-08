EntertainmentEntertainment

Love Is Blind Season 4 cast revealed

Love is Blind
Love Is Blind Season 4 cast revealedNETFLIX

Season 4 of Netflix’s reality dating show Love is Blind is back with thirty new singles ready to mingle. Here is the new cast.

Love is Blind is a popular reality dating show where single men and women looking for love have to mingle, date and get engaged from within purpose-built ‘pods,’ all before meeting in person.

When a marriage proposal is accepted, the newly-engaged couples will then move in together and plan their wedding to find out if their physical connection matches their strong emotional bonds.

Netflix has now released the full cast list for this season, and it contains 30 brand new singles from across Seattle, who are ready to fall head over heels in love. Here are the singletons of Love Is Blind Season 4.

Love Is Blind Season 4 cast

Amber

Amber Love Is BlindNETFLIX

Age: 34

Occupation: Flight Attendant

April

April Love Is BlindNETFLIX

Age: 29

Occupation: Sales & Marketing Coordinator

Ava

Ava Love Is BlindNETFLIX

Age: 32

Occupation: Communications Specialist

Bill

Bill Love Is BlindNETFLIX

Age: 33

Occupation: Real Estate Investor

Bliss

Bliss Love Is BlindNETFLIX

Age: 33

Occupation: Senior Program Manager

Brandie

Brandie Love Is BlindNETFLIX

Age: 39

Occupation: Real Estate Broker

Brett

Brett Love Is BlindNETFLIX

Age: 36

Occupation: Design Director

Chelsea

Chelsea Love Is BlindNETFLIX

Age: 31

Occupation: Pediatric Speech Language Pathologist

Chris

Chris Love Is BlindNETFLIX

Age: 32

Occupation: Technical Recruiter

Conner

Conner Love Is BlindNETFLIX

Age: 28

Occupation: Operations Manager

Irina

Irina Love Is BlindNETFLIX

Age: 26

Occupation: Business Owner

Jack

Jack Love Is BlindNETFLIX

Age: 30

Occupation: Software Sales

Jackelina

Jackelina Love Is BlindNETFLIX

Age: 27

Occupation: Certified Dental Assistant

Jimmy

Jimmy Love Is BlindNETFLIX

Age: 29

Occupation: Technical Product Manager

Josh D.

Josh D. Love Is BlindNETFLIX

Age: 31

Occupation: Project Engineer

Josh S.

Josh S. Love Is BlindNETFLIX

Age: 30

Occupation: Plant Operations Director

Juan

Juan Love Is BlindNETFLIX

Age: 30

Occupation: Mortgage Loan Officer

Kacia

Kacia Love Is BlindNETFLIX

Age: 31

Occupation: Family Support Specialist

Kendra

Kendra Love Is BlindNETFLIX

Age: 33

Occupation: Social Worker

Kwame

Kwame Love Is BlindNETFLIX

Age: 33

Occupation: Sales Development Manager

Marshall

Marshall Love Is BlindNETFLIX

Age: 27

Occupation: Marketing Manager

Micah

Micah Love Is BlindNETFLIX

Age: 27

Occupation: Marketing Manager

Molly

Molly Love Is BlindNETFLIX

Age: 32

Occupation: Marriage & Family Therapist

Monica

Monica Love Is BlindNETFLIX

Age: 31

Occupation: Elementary School Teacher

Paul

Paul Love Is BlindNETFLIX

Age: 29

Occupation: Environmental Scientist

Quincy

Quincy Love Is BlindNETFLIX

Age: 36

Occupation: Gym Owner & Fitness Coach

Ryland

Ryland Love Is BlindNETFLIX

Age: 29

Occupation: Commercial Insurance & Real Estate

Tiffany

Tiffany Love Is BlindNETFLIX

Age: 37

Occupation: Client Lead Recruiter

Wendi

Wendi Love Is BlindNETFLIX

Age: 28

Occupation: Aerospace Engineer

Zack

Zack Love Is BlindNETFLIX

Age: 31

Occupation: Criminal Defense Attorney

When will Love Is Blind season 4 be released?

Season 4 of Love Is Blind will start on March 24, 2023, with the first five episodes being added in one go. After this, new episodes will be added each Friday until the finale.

