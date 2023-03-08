Love Is Blind Season 4 cast revealed

Season 4 of Netflix’s reality dating show Love is Blind is back with thirty new singles ready to mingle. Here is the new cast.
Love is Blind is a popular reality dating show where single men and women looking for love have to mingle, date and get engaged from within purpose-built ‘pods,’ all before meeting in person.
When a marriage proposal is accepted, the newly-engaged couples will then move in together and plan their wedding to find out if their physical connection matches their strong emotional bonds.
Netflix has now released the full cast list for this season, and it contains 30 brand new singles from across Seattle, who are ready to fall head over heels in love. Here are the singletons of Love Is Blind Season 4.
Love Is Blind Season 4 cast
Amber
Age: 34
Occupation: Flight Attendant
April
Age: 29
Occupation: Sales & Marketing Coordinator
Ava
Age: 32
Occupation: Communications Specialist
Bill
Age: 33
Occupation: Real Estate Investor
Bliss
Age: 33
Occupation: Senior Program Manager
Brandie
Age: 39
Occupation: Real Estate Broker
Brett
Age: 36
Occupation: Design Director
Chelsea
Age: 31
Occupation: Pediatric Speech Language Pathologist
Chris
Age: 32
Occupation: Technical Recruiter
Conner
Age: 28
Occupation: Operations Manager
Irina
Age: 26
Occupation: Business Owner
Jack
Age: 30
Occupation: Software Sales
Jackelina
Age: 27
Occupation: Certified Dental Assistant
Jimmy
Age: 29
Occupation: Technical Product Manager
Josh D.
Age: 31
Occupation: Project Engineer
Josh S.
Age: 30
Occupation: Plant Operations Director
Juan
Age: 30
Occupation: Mortgage Loan Officer
Kacia
Age: 31
Occupation: Family Support Specialist
Kendra
Age: 33
Occupation: Social Worker
Kwame
Age: 33
Occupation: Sales Development Manager
Marshall
Age: 27
Occupation: Marketing Manager
Micah
Age: 27
Occupation: Marketing Manager
Molly
Age: 32
Occupation: Marriage & Family Therapist
Monica
Age: 31
Occupation: Elementary School Teacher
Paul
Age: 29
Occupation: Environmental Scientist
Quincy
Age: 36
Occupation: Gym Owner & Fitness Coach
Ryland
Age: 29
Occupation: Commercial Insurance & Real Estate
Tiffany
Age: 37
Occupation: Client Lead Recruiter
Wendi
Age: 28
Occupation: Aerospace Engineer
Zack
Age: 31
Occupation: Criminal Defense Attorney
When will Love Is Blind season 4 be released?
Season 4 of Love Is Blind will start on March 24, 2023, with the first five episodes being added in one go. After this, new episodes will be added each Friday until the finale.
